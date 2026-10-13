Sara Duterte rules out resignation: ‘I will never resign’

“I will not resign. I will never resign from the Office of the Vice President,” Duterte told reporters during a press briefing on the sidelines of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo at the Manila Hotel.

Duterte faces three remaining impeachment charges that could lead to her removal from office and disqualification from public office if convicted. The allegations concern confidential funds, unexplained wealth and grave threats against Marcos, the first lady and Romualdez.

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday ruled out resigning from office, declaring she would “never resign” as she faces an ongoing impeachment trial and prepares for a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Vice President Sara Duterte has no plans to resign despite her ongoing impeachment trial, according to defense counsel Michael Poa.

The House prosecution panel has presented evidence on three of the four impeachment articles and moved to drop three out of four impeachment charges, leaving the Senate to address the prosecution’s move and the next steps in the trial.

Despite the proceedings, Duterte cast the trial as an opportunity for the public to assess her character, rather than a reason to leave office.

“In one way, nakikita ko as a blessing yung impeachment trial dahil diyan ay makikilatis at ma-scrutinize na ng mga tao yung mga katanungan nila sa pagkatao ko,” she said.

Duterte has declared her intention to run for president in the 2028 elections. Asked about her political prospects, she also questioned how presidential preference surveys were conducted while thanking those who continued to support her.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil kahit na araw-araw kung may binabanatan, sinisira ang pangalan at kung ano-anong akusasyon ang tinatapon sa amin ay nandiyan pa rin ang paniniwala, pagtitiwala at suporta ng taong bayan,” she added.

The Vice President predicted that attacks against her would persist if the next national elections pushed through, alleging that her opponents would resort to election fraud and what she called “black propaganda.”

“Kung matutuloy man ang 2028 national elections, expect niyo na yung dayaan diyan at expect niyo na na tutuloy-tuloy yung tawag nila ng black propaganda,” she said.###