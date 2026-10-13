Authorities seized approximately 12.5181 grams of suspected shabu worth more than ₱85,000, along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

TUBA, Benguet — Anti-narcotics agents arrested seven men and dismantled a suspected drug den during a search warrant operation in Sitio Aguyad, Barangay Tadiangan, on Monday, 12 October.

BAGUIO CITY — Anti-illegal drug law enforcers dismantled an alleged drug den in Barangay Fairview, Baguio City, during a buy-bust operation…

The confiscated substances, packed in 20 heat-sealed plastic sachets, tested positive for illegal drugs during forensic examination by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Laboratory.

The operation was conducted by PDEA Cordillera's Regional Special Enforcement Teams Alpha and Bravo, PDEA Abra Provincial Office, PDEA Region 1 Regional Special Enforcement Team, Benguet Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Tuba Municipal Police Station.

The seven suspects remain in PDEA Cordillera custody, while their identities have been withheld pending further investigation.

They face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA Cordillera Regional Director Edgar Jubay said the operation demonstrated effective coordination among law enforcement agencies and warned that authorities would continue pursuing illegal drug activities in the region.