Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is offering cash discounts of up to P230,000 on selected vehicles under its October promotional campaign, as the automaker seeks to make its hybrid and conventional models more accessible to Filipino buyers.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is offering cash discounts of up to P230,000 on select vehicles as part of its 10.10 promotional campaign…

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has lined up cash discounts, service perks and other ownership offers for customers who buy selected models…

The 10.10 promotion runs from 10 to 31 October 2026 and includes discounts, maintenance benefits, trade-in rebates and insurance offers on eligible models, subject to availability and the promotion’s terms.

The Zenix Q HEV carries the largest advertised cash discount of up to P230,000, followed by the ATIV HEV, which offers savings of up to P200,000. Both models are part of Toyota’s hybrid lineup, which combines conventional engines with electric motor technology.

Other models included in the Straight Cash offer are the Corolla Cross G, with discounts of up to P150,000, and the Yaris Cross S HEV, with savings of up to P50,000.

The promotion also covers selected non-hybrid and other hybrid vehicles. These include the Vios XLE, with discounts of up to P75,000; Avanza E, up to P60,000; Yaris Cross SE HEV, up to P50,000; and Corolla Cross GR-S, up to P50,000.

Additional offers include free periodic maintenance service for selected models, service discount vouchers, trade-in rebates of up to P30,000 and free one-year comprehensive insurance on eligible vehicles. Toyota also said all brand-new vehicles come with a five-year warranty.