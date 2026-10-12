More than 1,000 business delegates are expected to gather in Manila on 13 to 14 October for the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) annual conference, where business groups will present policy proposals aimed at strengthening enterprise competitiveness and resilience.

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The 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo will be held at The Manila Hotel under the theme “Raising the Bar: Empowering Business for a Resilient Future.” The event brings together business leaders, policymakers, economists and development partners to discuss priorities for the Philippine economy.

PCCI President Perry A. Ferrer said the conference comes amid geopolitical developments that continue to create uncertainty for trade and investment.

“The global business environment continues to be shaped by rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, which heighten economic instability and introduce persistent uncertainty for trade and investment. Our theme this year is a direct and timely response to these imperatives,” Ferrer said.

Discussions will cover energy and power, agriculture and food, infrastructure, connectivity and digital trade, workforce development, ASEAN connectivity and the role of younger business leaders.

Conference chairman Butch Guerrero said the sessions would examine ways to improve the productivity and competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including their participation in investment opportunities such as the Luzon Economic Corridor.

A key part of the event will be the presentation of policy recommendations drawn from consultations with PCCI’s local chambers and its 2026 Economic Security and Competitiveness Agenda.

The agenda consolidates proposals intended to help Philippine businesses benefit from economic growth and infrastructure investments. Its priority areas include agriculture and food security, energy security, digital trade and e-commerce, and semiconductors and electronics.

The recommendations include six cross-sectoral reform priorities designed to broaden business participation in corridor-led development. The consultations were conducted with support from the Center for International Private Enterprise.

Vice President Sara Duterte is scheduled to formally open the conference.