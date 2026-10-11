Marcos confirmed Aguda's departure on Sunday, 11 October 2026, following Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla's earlier disclosure that the DICT chief had stepped down and that Malacañang had accepted his resignation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed the resignation of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda amid an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman into alleged irregularities in government-funded internet connectivity projects.

Malacañang has accepted the resignation of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, Ombudsman…

Remulla first announced the development during his radio program on Saturday, 10 October, citing problems within the department.

“Nagkaproblema tayo sa DICT. Batang departamento ang DICT but started off on the wrong foot,” Remulla said.

“Nag-resign. Tinanggap na 'yung resignation,” he added.

The resignation comes as the Ombudsman investigates an alleged “ghost internet” scheme involving government contracts for internet connectivity, hardware and software under the DICT.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the government paid for internet connections that were never installed or made operational, as well as equipment and software that failed to meet contractual requirements.

Investigators are also examining possible overpricing and whether public funds were disbursed for services that were not delivered.

The allegations remain under investigation, with no finding of wrongdoing against Aguda established.

Aguda's departure follows weeks of scrutiny over the department's policies, including its controversial decision to temporarily block access to Discord in the Philippines over online safety concerns.

The restriction was lifted less than a day after its implementation following discussions with the platform.

On 7 October, Aguda maintained that he remained focused on his responsibilities despite reports that he had submitted his resignation.

“As Secretary of DICT, I serve at the pleasure of the President, and I fully recognize and respect the President’s prerogative in matters concerning his Cabinet and his administration,” Aguda said in a statement.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also previously said there was no information confirming his departure.

Aguda assumed leadership of the DICT in March 2025, succeeding Ivan Uy.

His resignation comes as the Marcos administration faces renewed scrutiny over government spending, digital infrastructure projects and accountability in public service.

The Palace has yet to formally announce his successor.