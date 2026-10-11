Both teams struggled to find the breakthrough at Do'stlik Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as the first half ended scoreless.

The Philippine women's under-17 national football team swept Bangladesh, 3-0, on Sunday, 11 October, to qualify for the 2027 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

The Philippine national women’s football team suffered a 1-2 defeat to hosts Peru in their first friendly match at La Videnita de Chincha…

Twenty minutes into the second half, Maya Bascara broke the deadlock after Ariana Enderes' intercepted shot fell into her path, allowing her to put the Filipinas ahead, 1-0.

The Filipinas maintained their defensive discipline, denying Bangladesh a goal as the match entered its closing stages.

Noelle Granger doubled the lead in the 90th minute with a superb strike before completing her brace just a minute later to seal the 3-0 victory.

With the win, the Filipinas secured their place in the 2027 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.