SP Gatchalian: Senate must balance Sara trial, 2027 budget work

The Senate is balancing the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte with deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget, with Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian saying lawmakers must ensure neither proceeding is compromised.

The Senate has yet to complete half of its budget hearings, Gatchalian said, as the impeachment court prepares to resume proceedings on 12 and 13 October.

“We cannot sacrifice the budget for the impeachment, and vice versa. We want quality work, quality debate, quality analysis,” he said in a radio interview Saturday.