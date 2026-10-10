KD Estrada dishes on chemistry with Atasha in ‘Bongga Ka, ’Day!’

Building believable chemistry onstage requires more than memorizing dialogue and rehearsing scenes. For young actor KD Estrada, it also means understanding the emotions, experiences, and untold stories that connect two characters.

This was the approach he and fellow performer Atasha Muhlach embraced while preparing for their roles in the musical production Bongga Ka, ’Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical, currently being staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Estrada, who portrays Burn opposite Muhlach's Annie, recently shared how they worked together to establish a convincing relationship between their characters, whose connection dates back to childhood.

According to the actor, one of their biggest challenges was understanding the history between Annie and Burn, particularly the experiences that shaped their relationship before the events portrayed in the musical.

Rather than depending entirely on the script, the two performers explored their characters' backgrounds and imagined significant moments that could explain their emotional connection.

They also sought guidance from theater director Chris Millado, who encouraged them to develop a deeper understanding of their respective roles.

"Nag-usap kami with direk Chris (Millado), na ano bang history nitong dalawa? Kasi hindi siya explicitly told sa'yo," Estrada explained.

He revealed that the creative process required them to use their imagination as actors to fill in the details that were not directly presented in the story.

"So kinailangan naming gumawa sa utak namin, like actors' imagination, to create a connection with Annie and Burn," he added.

For Estrada, developing this shared understanding became an important foundation for portraying the relationship naturally onstage.

What made the experience particularly interesting was that he and Muhlach created a personal interpretation of the characters' shared past, giving them a stronger emotional reference during their performances.

"Kami lang nakakaalam kung anong nangyari kay Annie at Burn," Estrada revealed.

The statement highlighted the creative collaboration between the two young stars, who took the initiative to establish their characters' relationship beyond what audiences would see in the musical.

In the production, Annie and Burn are childhood acquaintances whose shared experiences influence their relationship as the story unfolds.

By imagining what happened during their earlier years, Estrada and Muhlach were able to explore the motivations and feelings that influence their characters' interactions.

Their preparation also demonstrates the importance of trust and communication between stage partners, especially in a musical where acting, singing, and movement must come together seamlessly.

For Muhlach, who continues to establish herself in the entertainment industry, the production offers another opportunity to showcase her versatility as a performer.

Meanwhile, Estrada's participation allows him to further develop his acting skills through the discipline and demands of live musical theater.

Unlike television or film, where scenes can be repeated during production, theater requires performers to sustain their emotions and deliver their performances in real time before an audience.

This makes character preparation particularly essential, especially when portraying relationships that carry emotional significance throughout the story.

Under Millado's direction, Estrada and Muhlach have approached their characters with an emphasis on authenticity, allowing their imagined backstory to guide their interactions.

Their collaboration also reflects how young performers can bring fresh interpretations to established theatrical material while respecting the creative vision of the production.

Inspired by the music associated with the iconic Filipino group Hotdog, Bongga Ka, ’Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical celebrates Filipino music, relationships, and the colorful spirit of local pop culture.

The production continues its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theater until October 31, 2026, giving theatergoers an opportunity to witness the musical performances of Estrada, Muhlach, and the rest of the cast.

For Estrada, the experience has reinforced an important lesson about acting: meaningful chemistry is not simply created through romantic scenes or scripted conversations.

Sometimes, it begins with two performers imagining a story that only they know—and bringing that unseen connection to life before an audience.