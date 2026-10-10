Sarah Lahbati sparks dating buzz with mystery man

Actress Sarah Lahbati has once again caught the attention of netizens after giving her social media followers a glimpse of her 33rd birthday celebration, which featured several affectionate moments with an unidentified man.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on October 9, fueled speculation about a possible new romance after uploading a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories.

Among the highlights was a restaurant celebration where the mystery man was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to Sarah. In another heartwarming moment, the actress appeared comfortable and affectionate as she wrapped her arm around him while holding her birthday cake.

However, it was not just the birthday celebration that caught the attention of curious followers.

Sarah also shared a birthday greeting from the man, featuring a mirror selfie of the two together. The accompanying message read, “Happy Birthday to this wonder woman.”

Adding to the intrigue was another repost showing the man carrying Sarah in his arms during what appeared to be a romantic beach getaway.

The series of intimate-looking photographs quickly raised questions about whether the actress had quietly entered a new chapter in her love life.

While the posts suggested a close connection between the two, Sarah has not publicly identified the man or explained the nature of their relationship.

The birthday celebration comes as the actress continues to embrace a new phase of her personal life following her highly publicized separation from actor Richard Gutierrez, with whom she shares two sons, Zion and Kai.

Since their separation, Sarah has remained active in show business, fashion, and social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her travels, professional engagements, and family moments.

Her latest birthday posts have now added another interesting development to her personal story, particularly as fans remain curious about whether she has found someone special.

Despite the growing speculation, neither Sarah nor the mystery man has publicly confirmed that they are romantically involved.

For now, the actress appears content to let her birthday memories speak for themselves, leaving followers wondering whether the affectionate moments signal the beginning of a new love story or simply reflect a close personal connection.