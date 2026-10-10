FEU strings fourth win, takes solo lead

Konateh, a third-year center from Gambia, finished with 29 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 13-of-18 from the free-throw line, along with 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and two assists to lead the Tamaraws to victory.

Mo Konateh dominated the paint as Far Eastern University trounced Ateneo de Manila University, 93-70, for its fourth straight win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 89 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Far Eastern University (FEU) targets a fourth straight win and a tighter grip on the solo top spot as it faces a rebound-seeking Ateneo De…

After dropping their season opener to Adamson University by just three points, 56-53, FEU has found its winning touch, rising to solo first in the standings at 4-1 and sustaining its best start since 2015.

The Tamaraws’ winning streak is also their longest since they won four straight games in 2022, a run that came after a 0-5 start.

“Before the game today, the message was ‘Are we who we think we are?’… With that, is Mo who he think he is? I think he’s the best FSA here and he just continues to get better from three years ago to what he’s doing now,” said Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers.

Ateneo took a 27-23 lead after the opening quarter, but FEU took control from there, outscoring the Blue Eagles, 23-12, in the second period and 25-15 in the third to build a 71-54 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Luke Felipe’s split from the free-throw line at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter gave the Tamaraws their biggest lead of the game at 26 points, 86-60.

Kirby Mongcopa also impressed with an all-around performance of 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals, while Jorick Bautista chipped in 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Konateh alone attempted more free throws than the entire Ateneo squad, which went just 8-of-14 from the line. FEU, meanwhile, converted 29 of its 42 attempts.

FEU will next face the skidding University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday at the same venue.

Jared Bahay led Ateneo with 17 points and seven assists as the Blue Eagles, who played without interim head coach Louie Alas due to a one-game suspension, absorbed their second straight loss to fall to 3-3.

Kieffer Alas added 16 points, five assists, and four steals, but also committed four turnovers, while Shawn Tuano contributed 13 points.