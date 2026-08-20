“I think it will help out the population in the outlying areas if you have good public transportation because the jobs are here in Manila, right?” Pangilinan said.

The Villar family donated land to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to support infrastructure for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, which is expanding the railway south of Metro Manila.

The project is expected to strengthen connections between Cavite and the capital, offering commuters an alternative to road transport and potentially cutting travel time and expenses.

Pangilinan said improved connectivity could allow workers to live outside major employment centers while maintaining access to jobs.

“When you are close to the jobs, you save on expenses. But you need to have good public transportation,” Pangilinan said.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension's first phase is already operational, which extended the line from Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Parañaque City through five new stations: Redemptorist-ASEANA, MIA Road, PITX, Ninoy Aquino Avenue and Dr. Santos.

The succeeding phases will push the railway farther south to Las Piñas, Zapote, and Niog stations.