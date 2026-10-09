A child of Matutum
In the fertile foothills of Mt. Matutum, South Cotabato, a young Blaan boy stands amid the vast pineapple fields that carpet the landscape. For the Blaan, the slopes of the volcano are more than farmland — they are part of an ancestral home rich in heritage, story and resilience.
#ProjectLarawan. Profiles of the Filipino. One portrait at a time.
Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.