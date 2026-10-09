A child of Matutum

In the fertile foothills of Mt. Matutum, South Cotabato, a young Blaan boy stands amid the vast pineapple fields that carpet the landscape. For the Blaan, the slopes of the volcano are more than farmland — they are part of an ancestral home rich in heritage, story and resilience.

She lives at the base of Mt.Matutum, surrounded by fields of pineapple, at the heart of nature and its serene idyll. She bears a beautiful…

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is pushing for the Mount Balatukan Range Natural Park in…

#ProjectLarawan. Profiles of the Filipino. One portrait at a time.

Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.