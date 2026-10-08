Mark Villar switches side
Text size
Senator Mark Villar leaves the minority bloc led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to join the administration-aligned Senate majority.
Villar is elected to the Commission on Appointments and named chair of the Senate Committee on Public Works.
The switch comes less than a month after the Ombudsman launched a preliminary investigation into graft and administrative complaints involving members of the Villar family.
Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste has been ordered arrested by the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for…
The Commission on Audit (CoA) has “affirmed with finality” its P73.28-million disallowance of confidential funds spent…
Car company Tesla has rolled out its autonomous taxi in Austin, Texas, USA.