Eight people were arrested while P6,100,000.00 worth of finished products of alleged counterfeit and trademark infringing slimming coffee; raw materials, packaging materials, and production and manufacturing equipment were seized at a warehouse raid in Plaridel, Bulacan on 6 October 2026.

The CIDG Northern District Field Unit together with representatives of the trademark owner, in coordination with Bulacan Police Provincial Office implemented a Search Warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines) at the said warehouse.

The raid led to the arrest of eight suspects, including a male Chinese national, five Filipinos and two Filipinas, all employees of the facility.

The report to CIDG Director PMGEN Robert AA Morico II stated that they were caught while in possession and control of the allegedly trademark infringed slimming coffee, and allegedly producing and manufacturing the slimming coffee, without the authorization of the trademark owner.

The CIDG Director emphasized that the primary purpose of Republic Act No. 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, is to protect and secure the exclusive rights of scientists, inventors, artists, and other gifted citizens to their intellectual property and creations, particularly when it is beneficial to the people.

He further stressed that it is the policy of the State to strengthen the enforcement of intellectual property laws and related regulations throughout the Philippines.

Because trademark- infringing or counterfeit food products like slimming coffee may bypassed strict evaluation by regulatory bodies, these might be laced with highly toxic or banned chemical substances to force rapid weight loss- these can pose a severe, multi-faceted threat to public health and consumer safety.

The CIDG leadership lauds PCOL John K Guiagui, the Regional Chief of CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, and the CIDG Northern District Field Unit led by PLTCOL Benedick S Poblete, for busting the alleged counterfeit slimming coffee, and stopping its manufacturing. This underscores the CIDG’s commitment in enforcing all the laws, and arresting all violators- across the country.

The CIDG assures the public that it is steadfast in upholding the law, and unrelenting in its fight against violation of intellectual property law— counterfeiting, trademark infringement, commercial and economic crimes, nationwide. The CIDG advises the communities not to ignore or stay silent about any suspicious or illicit operation and in their localities- public safety cannot be maintained by law enforcement alone.