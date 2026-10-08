Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Thursday that the order, dated 7 October, was issued against Icon Clinic following inspections conducted on 30 September and 1 October.

The Department of Labor and Employment has ordered a work stoppage against a surgical clinic in Mandaluyong City after inspectors found deficiencies in labor and occupational safety standards.

DOLE cited the absence of a required occupational safety and health program, including a Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Control framework, failure to submit mandatory OSH reports, inadequate safety personnel and lack of the required eight-hour OSH orientation for workers.

Inspectors also found missing workplace policies on mental health, anti-sexual harassment, the Committee on Decorum and Investigation, and workplace lactation.

Tolentino also led a Lupong Mangagawa hearing on Thursday to further examine the clinic’s operations.

“The reason why we conducted the hearing today is really to thresh out, not just finding fault, but to impress upon the minds of other would-be clinics that you should not disregard the safety of our kababayan who trust you with their lives,” Tolentino said.

DOLE gave Icon Clinic 10 days to submit a memorandum responding to the work stoppage order and the findings of the inspection team.

The department acted amid allegations of malpractice involving the clinic, including the deaths of two patients who underwent cosmetic procedures, one in 2017 and another in March.

The clinic was also raised during DOLE’s Senate budget hearing on 30 September, where Sen. Raffy Tulfo questioned Tolentino on the issue.

Tolentino then committed to act on the matter.