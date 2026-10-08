BAGUIO CITY — Authorities confirmed that the young people involved in an incident of physical violence in La Trinidad, Benguet, are students at a public high school in Baguio City.

According to the school administration, necessary interventions were implemented, including providing medical assessments and psychological first aid for the victim, shifting the learners involved to temporary modular lessons, and conducting processing and reflection activities.

The Child Protection Committee convened a parent-teacher conference and coordinated with law enforcement agencies as the fact-finding process continues.

Because the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of La Trinidad, the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) endorsed the matter to the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station (MPS) for official action.

Authorities and school officials urged the public to refrain from sharing or posting videos, photos or details of the incident on social media to protect learners’ privacy, maintain confidentiality and prevent further cycles of violence.

The incident highlights a broader institutional challenge, as a shortage of trained guidance personnel has emerged as a key gap in Baguio City’s anti-bullying response.

A legislative monitoring report on City Ordinance 59-2017 revealed that while schools maintain basic response mechanisms, many lack full-time, registered guidance counselors and rely on alternative personnel or outside referral networks.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera previously confirmed that guidance counselor positions remain limited across the region, noting that during the 2025-2026 school year, DepEd-Baguio had only 10 guidance counselors serving 68 public schools.

Officials continue efforts to fill vacant positions while leveraging referral pathways with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), health agencies and private clinics.

To address such systemic gaps, the City Council report recommends institutionalizing structured counseling and follow-up programs alongside continuous training in restorative practices, child protection and case management for school personnel.