Police said the store owner was collecting sales proceeds covering three days when he noticed a discrepancy in the amount turned over by the employee, who worked as a multi-service crew member.

When confronted, the employee allegedly admitted taking P6,983 from the store’s sales collections and using the money for gambling.

Investigators also said the employee was suspected of taking portions of the establishment’s sales proceeds on previous occasions.

Police further reported that P1,484 from the store’s sales for the day was also allegedly taken.

The store owner decided to pursue a complaint, and police were preparing the necessary documents for the filing of a qualified theft charge against the suspect.

The case was among incidents recorded by Police Regional Office 4A in its executive summary covering 6 a.m. of 5 October to 6 a.m. of 6 October.