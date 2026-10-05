The business is considering additional water tanks or reservoirs to build up its storage capacity and help sustain operations during periods of reduced water availability.

Garcia-Sebastian said she may adjust operating schedules and the number of loads accepted, while prioritizing essential services and closely monitoring daily water consumption.

Conservation measures include maximizing washing-machine capacity without overloading equipment, avoiding unnecessary wash and rinse cycles, selecting appropriate water levels and programs, and checking machines, hoses and connections for leaks.

The business is also looking at reusing rinse water for suitable non-laundry purposes, such as floor cleaning, where sanitary conditions permit. Staff will be reminded to use water efficiently, while customers may be encouraged to consolidate their laundry loads.

Should water shortages become severe, the business may reduce the number of daily loads, prioritize existing or pre-booked orders, adjust operating hours and temporarily suspend selected services that require more water. Customers would also be informed of possible delays or changes in service availability.

The preparations come as the Philippine government steps up its response to the looming El Niño, which the state weather bureau expects to intensify into a “Very Strong” event between September and December 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027.

In its climate advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that El Niño could bring below-normal rainfall across much of the country, increasing the risk of agricultural dry spells, drought and pressure on water resources, energy production and public health.

However, El Niño does not rule out heavy rain. Localized above-normal rainfall may still occur, particularly in western parts of the country during the southwest monsoon or Habagat and periods of tropical cyclone activity.

The national government has been coordinating preparations involving agencies responsible for weather forecasting, agriculture, irrigation, water resources and social protection. Officials have also urged the public to conserve water and address leaks as part of efforts to reduce pressure on available supplies.

For businesses that depend heavily on water, including laundry shops and car washes, the developing situation underscores the importance of preparing for possible supply constraints before they affect daily operations.

The planned measures at McKlean Laundry Hub are intended to conserve water while maintaining service quality, with adjustments to be made depending on actual supply conditions and the severity of any restrictions.