Defensor cites confusion with Comelec election case

Defensor described the ruling as inconsistent and questioned the basis for holding donors liable while the candidate was cleared.

“If we gave to one, if we helped someone that isn’t a candidate because it isn’t the official campaign period, how can we be charged?” he said, adding that donor’s tax filings demonstrate good faith and transparency.

He acknowledged that he did not file a Report of Contributions for his ₱30 million donation but said he was confused by the continued liability of donors despite the dismissal of the case against Marcoleta.

Defensor added that Marcoleta himself found the Comelec findings “comical” after their discussion on Wednesday.