DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite — Police on Thursday debunked reports of an alleged mass shooting at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas after verification found no factual basis for the claim circulating online.

Lt. Col. Mac Arthur S. Mercader, chief of the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station, said the station’s Investigation Section verified and investigated the information but found no evidence that a mass shooting had occurred.

The report nevertheless prompted heightened security measures at the university and the suspension of examinations and group-graded activities on 1 October due to safety concerns.

Faculty members were instructed to adjust their schedules and ensure that students would not be penalized for missing classes.

Mercader urged the public to refrain from sharing or reposting unverified information that could cause unnecessary alarm and confusion.

Police also clarified that the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle on the evening of 30 September at the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute compound in Barangay Burol Main was a separate incident.

Authorities cautioned against linking the death to the alleged mass shooting, stressing that the two incidents were unrelated.

DLSMHSI later confirmed that the deceased was one of its students and extended condolences to the bereaved family while asking the public to respect their privacy.

Police assured the public that appropriate security measures had been undertaken and advised residents to rely only on information released through official and authorized channels.

Mercader also warned that individuals who deliberately create or circulate false and misleading information may face appropriate legal action.