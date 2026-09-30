He said all five provinces in Western Visayas were projected to experience below-normal rainfall in September, while the effects of El Niño were expected to intensify toward the final quarter of the year.

The dry conditions could lead to drought and dry spells, potentially affecting water supply and other essential activities.

Rubin also warned that higher temperatures could increase electricity demand as households and businesses rely more heavily on air-conditioning units, adding pressure to power supply.

He emphasized the need for stronger coordination among local government units across Western Visayas to prepare for the anticipated effects and minimize disruptions.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas said preparations must begin well ahead of worsening conditions, prompting the city government to convene a two-day scientific forum through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The forum brought together technical experts, scientists, private sector representatives and other stakeholders to discuss climate risks and identify measures to strengthen local preparedness.

Treñas stressed the importance of using scientific information to guide decisions and ensure that communities are better prepared for possible water shortages, extreme heat and other consequences of El Niño.

Authorities are emphasizing early planning and coordinated action as Western Visayas prepares for the potential effects of prolonged dry conditions in the coming months.