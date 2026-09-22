The development of “Digital Champions” under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is directly aligned with solidifying and expanding the Philippines’ newly attained upper-middle-income status.

By modernizing public services and targeting the digital economy — which already contributes over P2 trillion (nearly 9% of 10% GDP) — the initiative is a crucial engine for attaining this economic status.

How “Digital Champions” Drive Upper-Middle-Income Growth

Bureaucracy and Local Governance: Through programs like the Civil Service’s Digital Leadership Program (DiLP), the government is training 10,000 to 50,000 civil servants to become “digital champions” skilled in data-driven decision-making and digital transformation. At the grassroots level, the goal is to position at least one digital champion in each of the country's 42,010 barangays to bridge the digital divide, streamline public transactions and aggressively counter rural poverty. (Daily Tribune Facebook).

Massive Jobs Creation: The government is leveraging digital transformation to create one million high-value digital jobs by 2028. These opportunities will focus on tech hubs, data centers and AI-ready infrastructure (such as the VITRO Sta. Rosa hyperscale facility), directly elevating household income levels to support upper-middle-income data metrics.

Responding vigorously to President Marcos Jr.’s call in 2023 for the government to enter into digital innovation to be globally competitive, Parañaque City pioneered eBOSS. The city was historically recognized by the Anti-Red-Tape Authority (ARTA) as the first LGU in the country to achieve a fully automated end-to-end electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS).

Led by Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez, the local government has capitalized on streamlined electronic processing to maximize local revenue, attract multibillion-peso public-private investments and enhance public sector productivity.

Attracting Foreign Investments: Solidifying upper-middle-income status requires a shift from consumer-driven growth to investment-led growth. President Marcos heavily pitched the Philippine digital foundations — including the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) and specialized tech infrastructure — to secure international partnerships in telecommunications, AI and cloud computing.

Bottlenecks the Initiative Must Overcome

While the vision is strong, independent assessments must be addressed to keep the country from sliding backward.

The Infrastructure Gap: Expanding digital services relies on actual hardware. Telcos still face severe local permitting bottlenecks when building cell towers. Legislative measures, such as mandating dedicated ICT spaces in housing developments, are currently being pushed to fix this. (Daily Tribune Facebook).

Economic Shocks and Inflation: High inflation and policy initiatives have weighed down on private consumption and investment. If digital tools do not quickly lower the cost of doing business, the economic benefits may not trickle down to the bottom 30 percent of families.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Rapidly deploying digital platforms like the eGovPH app or Digital National ID demands advanced safeguards. Any major data or cybersecurity breach could fracture public and investor confidence.

Ultimately, the “Digital Champions” program is not just a technological upgrade. It is an economic buffer. If successfully executed across all barangays and government agencies, it will significantly help transition the Philippines from an upper-middle-income country on paper to one where productivity and living standards match the title. (Daily Tribune Facebook).

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com