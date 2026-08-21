The bank’s mobile platform has expanded digital access by allowing customers to open accounts through electronic know-your-customer technology, biometric verification and instant identity validation. More than 23,000 new-to-bank customers have opened accounts digitally since the feature was introduced.

“Digital innovation only matters if it makes banking easier for customers,” said Myla Untalan, senior vice president and strategic projects head. “We're continuously improving our digital platforms to help customers bank more conveniently, securely, and confidently wherever they are.”

For businesses, Security Bank’s QRPay via API allows payment generation, processing and reporting to be integrated directly into internal systems. Transaction count rose 284 percent from 2024 to 2025, while transaction volume increased 187 percent.

Meanwhile, the ₱150-billion, 15-year loan for Terra Solar supports what was described as the world’s largest integrated solar and battery storage project as of 2025.

“This transaction reflects our ability to structure innovative financing solutions for landmark infrastructure projects,” said Security Bank Capital President and CEO Virgilio Chua. “We're proud to help mobilize capital for projects that support national development while delivering value for our clients and partners.”

The three awards highlight Security Bank Group’s push to combine digital innovation with financing solutions for consumers, businesses and major infrastructure projects.