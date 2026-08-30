Investigators have been urged to unmask those behind the threat made against an official of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The IBP made the call in response to the threat made against lawyer Bartolome Rayco, vice-president and Legal Aid chairperson of the IBP Albay Chapter.

“The IBP stands with Atty. Rayco and the IBP Albay Chapter in calling for the prompt identification, arrest, and prosecution of the perpetrator,” the organization of lawyers stated.

“Threats, intimidation, harassment, and violence against members of the legal profession undermine not only the safety of lawyers but also the proper administration of justice and every citizen’s right to legal representation,” it pointed out.

The threat was discovered last Friday, 28 August, when two bullets wrapped with black ribbons were found at the entrance of the eatery owned by Rayco’s family in Legazpi City.

One of the bullets was tethered to a piece of stone wrapped in paper and plastic.

The paper carried the message: “Atty. Bart Rayco MALAPIT KA NA!!”

The IBP has appealed to law enforcement agencies to provide protection to lawyers and not just investigate threats against them.

“We likewise call upon all IBP Chapters and our members throughout the country to remain vigilant, immediately report threats and security incidents, and stand together with colleagues placed at risk because of the performance of their professional duties,” it also urged.

The IBP stressed that the security of lawyers in the country should be a public concern.

“A society in which lawyers are afraid to defend is a society in which citizens may eventually become afraid to speak,” the organization warned.