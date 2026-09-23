Four men were arrested and a combined 4.64 grams of suspected shabu were seized in separate police operations conducted in La Union on 22 September 2026.

In Balaoan, a 50-year-old businessman was arrested after police implemented search warrants that started at 5 a.m. Authorities recovered 0.76 grams of suspected shabu valued at P5,168, contained in nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Police also seized eight small pieces of cut red-colored plastic straws, a pack of Marlboro Red cigarettes, a glass tooter, an improvised bulb glass pipe, an Armscor 202 caliber .38 revolver, three live rounds of caliber .38 ammunition and a black eco bag.

The operation was carried out by the Balaoan Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1, Regional Intelligence Unit 1 Provincial Intelligence Team La Union, La Union Police Intelligence Unit and the 1st La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company.

In the City of San Fernando, a 44-year-old construction worker was arrested in a buy-bust operation that started at 9:50 a.m.

Police recovered 0.79 grams of suspected shabu worth P5,372, contained in two heat-sealed plastic sachets. A black coin purse, a blue Redmi cellular phone and a genuine P500 bill incorporated with a fake P100 bill were also recovered.

In Rosario, a 27-year-old unemployed man from Urdaneta City, Pangasinan was arrested in a buy-bust operation that started at 2 p.m.

The operation yielded 2.83 grams of suspected shabu valued at P19,244, contained in three heat-sealed plastic sachets. Police also confiscated an Infinix Hot 50 cellular phone, a gray sling bag, a green lighter, a genuine P500 bill and 27 photocopied P500 bills used as buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old married tricycle driver was arrested in San Juan during a buy-bust operation that started at 7:04 p.m.

Police seized 0.26 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,768, contained in three transparent plastic sachets. Also recovered were a genuine P1,000 bill, a P1,000 boodle bill, a silver Samsung cellular phone, an empty Marlboro Red cigarette pack, a yellow lighter and a red motorized tricycle.

Police said the seized evidence from the operations was inventoried and marked on site in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.