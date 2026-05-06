Pasig earns global recognition, secures $1-M grant for urban innovation project

The local government of Pasig City has gained international recognition after being named among the winners of a global mayoral innovation competition, securing a $1 million, or about P56 million, grant to fund its urban development initiative aimed at revitalizing public spaces and strengthening community engagement.

The recognition was announced at the Global City Mayor Summit under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge, where Pasig stood out among hundreds of city applicants worldwide for its proposal focused on transforming underutilized waterways into livable and accessible public areas.

Pasig City’s Floating Parks initiative aims to create additional public open spaces for residents while also restoring the community’s relationship with the Pasig River, a waterway deeply rooted in the city’s historical and cultural heritage.

The initiative also emphasizes participatory governance, allowing residents to take part in the design and management of the planned developments.

Pasig City was selected from more than 600 applicant cities across 20 countries, making it the only Philippine local government unit included among the 24 global winners.

The competition recognizes cities that present innovative, scalable solutions to pressing urban challenges such as climate resilience, mobility, and access to public services.

Mayor Vico Sotto earlier said the project is intended not only to improve access to green and open spaces but also to strengthen citizen involvement in local governance.

The grant comes with additional technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies, which will help the city refine its implementation strategy and prepare for full-scale rollout.

Urban planning experts have previously cited Pasig’s approach as part of a growing global trend toward “co-designed cities,” where local governments partner directly with communities in shaping public infrastructure and services.

With the funding support, Pasig is expected to move from pilot testing to full development of its floating and river-adjacent park systems in the coming phases of the program.