Pasig City, A clear dangerous ‘spaghetti wires’

The local government of Pasig City and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) partnered Tuesday to remove hazardous, tangled utility cables along Mangga Avenue in the neighborhood of Kalawaan, launching a joint campaign to improve public safety.
The clearing initiative is part of Meralco’s anti-urban blight campaign and its operations against dangling wires and unauthorized attachments.
The cleanup coincides with the nationwide observance of Electrical Safety Month in May, which aims to prevent fires and electrocutions caused by compromised electrical infrastructure.
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto stressed that the local government’s collaboration with the utility provider is a sustained, daily effort rather than a one-time event.
“This is not just for today,” Sotto said. “Others might think this is only happening today in Barangay Kalawaan. But in truth, we do this every day with Meralco.”
Meantime, Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications, highlighted the necessity of local government cooperation given the massive scale of the cleanup.
“This is a huge help in carrying out our anti-urban blight campaign, because Meralco cannot do this on its own without the support of the local government,” Zaldarriaga said.A