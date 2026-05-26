Pasig City, A clear dangerous ‘spaghetti wires’

The cleanup coincides with the nationwide observance of Electrical Safety Month in May, which aims to prevent fires and electrocutions caused by compromised electrical infrastructure.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto stressed that the local government’s collaboration with the utility provider is a sustained, daily effort rather than a one-time event.

“This is not just for today,” Sotto said. “Others might think this is only happening today in Barangay Kalawaan. But in truth, we do this every day with Meralco.”