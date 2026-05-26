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Pasig City, A clear dangerous ‘spaghetti wires’

(May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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The local government of Pasig City and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) partnered Tuesday to remove hazardous, tangled utility cables along Mangga Avenue in the neighborhood of Kalawaan, launching a joint campaign to improve public safety.

The clearing initiative is part of Meralco’s anti-urban blight campaign and its operations against dangling wires and unauthorized attachments.

(May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy Labor
Pasig, Meralco crack down on dangerous ‘spaghetti wires’

The cleanup coincides with the nationwide observance of Electrical Safety Month in May, which aims to prevent fires and electrocutions caused by compromised electrical infrastructure.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto stressed that the local government’s collaboration with the utility provider is a sustained, daily effort rather than a one-time event.

“This is not just for today,” Sotto said. “Others might think this is only happening today in Barangay Kalawaan. But in truth, we do this every day with Meralco.”

(May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy Labor
No more dangling wires

Meantime, Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications, highlighted the necessity of local government cooperation given the massive scale of the cleanup.

“This is a huge help in carrying out our anti-urban blight campaign, because Meralco cannot do this on its own without the support of the local government,” Zaldarriaga said.A

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