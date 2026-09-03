The campaign began on 10 August and was initially scheduled to end on 28 August but was extended until 4 September.

DOH-8 said the campaign targets 290,122 children aged 6 months to 59 months across the region.

Among the six provinces and two independent cities in Eastern Visayas, Eastern Samar posted the highest vaccination rate at 106.2 percent of its target population, followed by Samar at 103.83 percent and Leyte at 100.96 percent.

Ormoc City recorded the lowest vaccination rate at 49.06 percent, with 7,388 of 15,083 eligible children vaccinated.

Southern Leyte followed at 51.66 percent, while Northern Samar recorded 69.87 percent.

The supplemental immunization campaign is conducted every three years. In 2023, DOH-8 recorded a 72.60 percent vaccination coverage among eligible children.