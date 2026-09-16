“We are receiving intelligence and market information on the increased risk of illicit vape and tobacco products entering the market as holiday demand picks up. Our enforcement teams are already on high alert. There will be no holiday for enforcement against illicit vape and tobacco,” Mendoza said.

The bureau has directed its regional and enforcement offices to intensify monitoring of suspected manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution networks and retail outlets.

Authorities have also been instructed to coordinate operations when necessary as the BIR seeks to disrupt illicit products before they reach consumers.

The intensified campaign builds on the bureau’s continuing nationwide enforcement operations against illegal vape and tobacco products.

These operations include the seizure and lawful destruction of illicit products, assessment of unpaid tax liabilities and the filing of appropriate cases against individuals and businesses found violating tax and other applicable laws.

The BIR said the crackdown is aimed at protecting the tax base and ensuring legitimate businesses compete on a level playing field as consumer spending rises toward the holidays.

The agency also called on legitimate industry participants, retailers and consumers to report suspected illegal manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of vape and tobacco products.