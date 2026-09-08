Fuse is using transaction data generated within the GCash ecosystem to assess businesses that may lack the collateral, financial records, or credit history typically required by conventional lenders.

Through GCash for Business, entrepreneurs can accept digital payments and manage transactions, creating a financial footprint that can provide lenders with alternative data to assess their businesses.

Eligible entrepreneurs can borrow up to P350,000 through GLoan Negosyo on the GCash app, while qualified merchants using the GCash for Business Portal can access loans of as much as P2 million.

“Financial resilience is more than access to loans. Business owners need solutions that help them earn, manage, protect, and grow their income,” said Kevin Yu, head of B2B at Fuse Financing.

The company sees financial technology platforms as complementary to traditional financial institutions, particularly in serving businesses that remain outside conventional lending channels.

The financing gap remains significant as micro, small and medium enterprises account for 99.6 percent of businesses in the Philippines and employ more than 65 percent of the workforce.

GCash is also pairing its lending operations with financial education initiatives such as the Wais Tindera Caravan, which provides entrepreneurs with guidance on cash-flow management and the use of digital financial tools.

Fuse, meanwhile, said its fully digital collections process follows a zero-tolerance policy against harassment as part of its responsible lending approach.

“No single organization can close the financing gap alone. By combining accessible financing, practical knowledge, and strong partnerships, we can help MSMEs build resilient businesses that create jobs, strengthen communities, and contribute to a more inclusive Philippine economy,” Yu added.