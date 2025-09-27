Enactment of law creating PhilAtom paves way for energy investments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, creating the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM) — an independent body tasked with overseeing all nuclear and ionizing radiation activities in the country, including future nuclear power generation.

Critical step

The bill was enacted into law on 18 September and was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, 25 September. It is seen as a critical step toward integrating nuclear power into the Philippines’ energy mix, a development expected to strengthen the country’s long-term energy security and attract investment into the power sector.

“This legislation aligns the nuclear regulation in the Philippines with international standards, and satisfies a main requirement of potential nuclear power operators to have an independent regulatory body,” said DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla.

He added that the new framework will help pave the way for dependable baseload power, benefiting both consumers and industries.

Consolidates regulatory function

Under the law, PhilATOM consolidates regulatory functions previously spread across the DoST-PNRI and the FDA-Center for Device Regulation, Radiation Health and Research (FDA-CDRRHR).

The unified oversight is expected to simplify compliance requirements, “bring about ease in doing business,” and ensure consistent enforcement of radiation safety standards for workers, patients, the public and the environment.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. called the measure a “landmark” for the country’s innovation agenda, stressing that nuclear technology applications extend beyond energy to healthcare, agriculture and industry.

Prerequisites for nuclear power development

For investors, the law provides clarity on safety, security, and regulatory requirements — addressing one of the long-standing prerequisites for nuclear power development under the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The passage of the PhilATOM bill comes after nearly two decades of deliberation in Congress.

Business groups and energy analysts note that with the Philippines heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels, the establishment of a credible nuclear regulatory body could be key to diversifying the energy mix, lowering long-term electricity costs, and providing more reliable supply to support industrial growth.