“Technology should strengthen our capacity to think, investigate, and advise. The accountability remains ours,” she added.

The congress focuses on how communicators can navigate an environment shaped by disinformation, artificial intelligence, fragmented media, the creator economy and changing audience behavior.

Sessions cover issues including authenticity, agility, advocacy, social impact, measurement of PR efforts, partnerships between PR practitioners and content creators, and the role of communication in building long-term trust and organizational reputation.

The discussions also examine the growing responsibilities of PR professionals beyond generating visibility, including helping organizations make decisions, manage reputation risks and communicate with stakeholders more strategically.

Roby Alampay, FVP and head of Public Engagement at PLDT Inc., shared how the company responded to a recent crisis involving a school shooting in Zamboanga.

The incident in mid-August shocked the public, with the situation becoming more alarming after it was livestreamed online. Alampay described the episode as one that required an urgent and responsible response.

“This moment tells us that we have to do better. We have to be faster. And we knew, he knew, that there would be questions after saying something like that,” he said.

For PLDT, the incident prompted the company to take a more proactive role in working with the government and the public to promote accountability and discourage the spread of harmful content online.

“[E]ven PLDT and SMART, we are not just a corporation on the cusp of turning 100 years in two years. We are Filipino citizens and we feel the pain and the anguish and the panic of people so that we [can] have a conversation about this,” said Alampay.

The congress also addresses the use of artificial intelligence in PR and the need to balance new technologies with human judgment and creativity. Other discussions examine how Filipino creativity and the creator economy are changing the way brands communicate and engage with audiences.

The event is also being used to discuss the broader direction of the PR profession, including efforts to strengthen its role in organizational decision-making and establish PR as a strategic function rather than solely a communications support role.

Around 300 delegates from the public and private sectors, civil society and academe are expected to participate in the congress.

The congress runs through 18 September at Solaire North.