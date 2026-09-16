The role of religious groups in the proposed SOCOTECO II–Ignite Power partnership is drawing scrutiny from Muslim and Bangsamoro women leaders, adding another layer to the dispute as the deal heads back to member-consumer-owners for a vote.

The groups questioned whether the Diocese of Marbel’s position on the proposed Conditional Joint Venture Agreement (CJVA) could be taken as representative of SOCOTECO II’s roughly 300,000 member-consumer-owners (MCOs).

The issue surfaced after Bishop Cerilo Uy Casicas wrote Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla seeking immediate action over what the Diocese described as a governance crisis involving the proposed CJVA, including allegations of procedural manipulation and compromised cooperative integrity.

Notre Dame of Dadiangas University President Bro. Manny de Leon has also publicly opposed the proposed joint venture.

The proposed agreement has also reached Congress, with General Santos Rep. Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles seeking an inquiry into the deal.

Muslim leaders, however, said discussions over the partnership should focus on its terms and impact on consumers rather than religious affiliation.

Datulabi Kalursiang, chairman of the Ulama Council of Sarangani Province and a doctor of Shariah Law specializing in judiciary and political science, said different sectors should have a voice in the debate.

“The voice of the people should benefit all segments of society, not just one religious group,” Kalursiang said, stressing that the proposed agreement should be evaluated based on whether it is fair, transparent, and beneficial to all MCOs.

Ustadz Haron Macantal of the Socsargen Imam Council likewise pointed out that SOCOTECO II serves consumers of different faiths.

He said MCOs should not be presumed to take a particular position based on religion, noting that some Catholic consumers also support the proposed partnership because they want more reliable electricity service.

Norcisa Mudsol, a Doctor of Education in English Language Teaching representing Bangsa Moro women, said the issue required sincerity, careful deliberation and responsible decision-making because of its potential long-term consequences for communities served by SOCOTECO II.

She said consumers’ views should be respected regardless of whether they support or oppose the CJVA.

The groups also rejected allegations that Muslim supporters of the proposed partnership had been paid P300 each to express support for the deal. They said their participation was voluntary and driven by their views and concerns about their communities.

The debate comes as SOCOTECO II prepares to resume its plebiscite on the proposed partnership, putting the decision back before its MCOs.

Voting was temporarily halted after a regional trial court issued a temporary restraining order. The court later lifted the TRO and denied a petition for a preliminary injunction.

The remaining voting rounds are scheduled for 19 to 20 September and 26 to 27 September.