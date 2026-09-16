UnionBank’s higher ranking comes as the Aboitiz-led lender continues to build on its digital banking operations and consumer-focused business following the integration of Citigroup’s Philippine consumer banking business in 2024.

The bank reported P10 billion in net income in 2025, while its net revenues reached P83.1 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year, according to its 2025 annual report. Its retail customer base grew 9.7 percent to 18.6 million, with nearly 6 million users on its mobile application.

That momentum carried over into the first half of 2026, with the company reporting more than double the net income in the first half of 2026 at P6.9 billion, up 113 percent from a year earlier. The increase was driven by continued strength in its core businesses, higher lending and stronger fee income.

The bank has positioned digital transformation and data-driven banking as central to its strategy, with UnionBank Online and The Portal serving its retail, small and medium enterprise, and corporate customers. It also operates UBX, its open finance platform, and UnionDigital, the digital bank owned by a publicly listed Philippine bank.

For this year, UnionBank said it is focusing on using customer data to improve decision-making and personalize services while strengthening reliability, security, operational resilience and risk management.

The bank said it also plans to expand its digital capabilities, increase efficiency through intelligent automation and broaden ecosystem connectivity as it pursues growth across its retail, SME and consumer finance businesses.

Meanwhile, Security Bank fell to 508th from 369th in 2025, while Jollibee Foods Corp. dropped to 897th from 685th. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. ranked 966th.

The Philippine contingent was also smaller than last year. Ayala Corp., SM Investments Corp., China Bank Philippines, International Container Terminal Services Inc., JG Summit Holdings Inc., Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. and Filinvest Development Corp. were among the companies that did not make the 2026 list after appearing in the previous ranking.

Globally, US chipmaker Nvidia retained the top spot with a score of 97.51, reflecting the strong showing of companies benefiting from demand for artificial intelligence-related technology and infrastructure.