The new film, which hits US theaters on Friday, follows Bryan (Abrams), a courier who takes on a late-night delivery job from a hospital that quickly devolves into a nightmare.

By placing the camera behind Abrams so it was "swinging around to look at what he's looking at," he choreographed it such that it "feels video game-like" from that first-person perspective.

Another way he adapted the game was in the progression of weaponry available for the hero.

"You start with a pistol, and then you get a shotgun, then you get a machine gun," Cregger explained.

"I feel like people who play the games...are gonna recognize many aspects of the games in this movie."

- 'Sense of dread' -

While previous movie adaptations of "Resident Evil" -- such as those starring Milla Jovovich -- were more action movies, Cregger went all-in on horror for the latest edition.

"I wanted to really lean into the horror, and that slow sense of dread that the games have done so well across all of them," Cregger said.

That is not to say the new film lacks action sequences, and leading man Abrams said he had to get in shape to shoot the movie -- though he did not want to look like he was playing a superhero.

"A part of the challenge was...I wanted the character to not be someone that looked like they could do this," Abrams told AFP.