“My husband (Niño Muhlach) is a good man!” Tupaz wrote, saying she was speaking based on what she had personally witnessed.

According to Tupaz, Muhlach ensured that Villanueva received medical attention and necessary medicines while hospitalized.

She also claimed that the actor provided financial assistance for the family’s daily expenses, including food, groceries, transportation and Villanueva’s daughter’s school allowance.

Tupaz said Muhlach continued providing support after Villanueva was discharged from the hospital, including assistance for follow-up medical consultations.

She added that Muhlach intends to replace a motorcycle damaged in the accident.

“Hindi sila pinababayaan ni Niño,” Tupaz said in another post as she denied claims that her husband had failed to fulfill promises of assistance.

She also said a member of their family would accompany Villanueva to another scheduled medical checkup.

Tupaz said she initially did not want to publicly address the controversy but decided to speak after seeing criticism directed at Muhlach and their children.

“I know hindi na dapat ako mag-react but I can’t. I really can’t!!” she wrote.

She urged social media users to verify information before making accusations that could damage another person’s reputation.

Tupaz’s statements represent her account of the assistance Muhlach provided following the accident. Her claims have not been independently verified.