Agencies unite against illicit tobacco trade

Growing concern

The summit comes amid growing concern over the scale of illicit tobacco products in the country.

A study by the European Union–ASEAN Business Council and Euromonitor International estimated that the Philippines lost P141 billion in government revenues from 2024 to 2025 due to illegal tobacco and vape products.

Of the total, P118.1 billion was attributed to illicit cigarettes, while P22.9 billion came from illegal e-vapor products.

The report also found that 85.6 percent of e-vapes sold in the Philippines were illicit, the highest level among Southeast Asian countries where vaping is legal.

Beyond lost taxes

National Tobacco Administration administrator Belinda Sanchez said the issue extends beyond lost taxes and directly affects tobacco-growing communities.

“Illicit tobacco trade is not only stealing revenues from government — it is stealing livelihoods, opportunities, and the future of our tobacco-growing communities. This summit is about uniting government and stakeholders behind one clear message: We will protect legitimate farmers, defend lawful trade and hold illicit operators accountable,” Sanchez said.

Weaken demand for legitimate goods

The government said illegal tobacco products weaken demand for legitimate goods by offering cheaper untaxed alternatives, reducing earnings across the legal tobacco value chain and affecting an estimated 2.2 million tobacco farmers, workers, retailers and their families.

A ceremonial signing of a joint commitment among government agencies will highlight the summit, with officials pledging closer coordination in enforcement, regulation and prosecution efforts.

The event will also focus on strengthening regional cooperation within ASEAN to improve intelligence sharing, policy coordination and enforcement against cross-border smuggling operations.

Among those expected to participate in a high-level panel discussion are Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Bureau of Customs commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno and prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon, who will discuss efforts to improve enforcement actions and secure convictions against illicit trade offenders.