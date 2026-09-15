Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported a decline in families victimized by common crimes, with the rate falling to 10 percent in June 2026 from 12.3 percent in March — the highest recorded since September 2010.

Despite the decline, concerns over neighborhood safety grew, with 62 percent saying people in their neighborhood fear burglary, up from 60 percent, while 59 percent feared walking the streets at night, up from 55 percent.

Perceived drug-addict visibility remained nearly unchanged at 51 percent nationwide, compared with 50 percent in March.