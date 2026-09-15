Some 913 families nationwide received land titles through the government’s Community Mortgage Program (CMP) during the culminating event of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat” on 14 September.

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led the simultaneous awarding of Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) to beneficiaries in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa led the ceremony at the Makabagong San Juan Theater in San Juan City, held as part of activities marking Marcos’ birthday.