Some 913 families nationwide received land titles through the government’s Community Mortgage Program (CMP) during the culminating event of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat” on 14 September.
The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led the simultaneous awarding of Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) to beneficiaries in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa led the ceremony at the Makabagong San Juan Theater in San Juan City, held as part of activities marking Marcos’ birthday.
Aliling said the administration aims to bring government services closer to Filipino families.
“Ang hangad ng Pangulong BBM ay mailapit ang makabuluhan at sapat na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Ang mga titulong ito ay hindi lamang basta papel kundi simbolo ng bagong pag-asa at inspirasyon para sa ating mga benepisyaryo,” Aliling said.
Laxa described the distribution as the largest simultaneous awarding of CMP titles in the program’s history.
“Ito na po ang pinakamalaki at malawakamang pamamahagi ng titulo ng CMP sa buong kasaysayan. 913 is September 13, birthday ng ating Pangulo,” Laxa said. “Happy talaga ang mga beneficiaries dahil ang CMP ay programang may puso.”
The titles were distributed to beneficiaries from San Juan and Taguig cities and the provinces and cities of Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Baguio, Lucena, Palawan, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga.
The CMP is one of the SHFC’s key programs supporting the Marcos administration’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, which seeks to provide low-income families with access to affordable and secure housing.
For beneficiaries, the TCTs provide legal recognition of their land ownership and a stronger foundation for building their homes and communities.
Since its establishment in 1988, the CMP has helped more than 300,000 families secure land tenure nationwide.