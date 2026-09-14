"By balancing our PHirst and Premium residential segments, we can sustain growth while expanding our footprint," CPG Managing Director Carlo Antonio said. "General Trias is a clear illustration of that approach. We are present in the same corridor at two distinct price points."

Located in Barangay San Francisco along Arnaldo Highway, Cerulean is near the Governor’s Drive exit of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and is accessible to major employment centers such as Gateway Business Park and New Cavite Industrial City.

CPG is betting that improving road connectivity and the concentration of jobs and businesses in the area will support demand for higher-end housing.

"General Trias is a location that the market has already chosen," Antonio said. "What has been missing is premium residential supply that matches the profile of the people already living and working in this corridor."

The development will feature modern two-storey homes targeted at growing families, with perimeter fencing, gates, two-car garages and provisions for electric vehicle chargers. It will also include green spaces, water attractions and other resort-inspired amenities.

CPG is applying concepts from its high-rise developments, including Azure and Acqua, to the horizontal residential project as it broadens its premium portfolio.

"Our premium segment has always been built on differentiation rather than volume alone," Antonio said. "We are creating more than just houses; we are giving families the opportunity to truly move up."

Cerulean will also include Century Lifepark, a planned commercial hub intended to provide retail and other services for residents and the surrounding community.