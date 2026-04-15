Strong housing demand drives CPG profit up 14%

Premium Residential Developments accounted for P2.6 billion or 16 percent, while Commercial Leasing and Property Management contributed P0.9 billion or 6 percent and P0.5 billion or 3 percent, respectively.

According to CPG, its performance was anchored on steady take-up across its housing projects, particularly in the affordable segment, where demand continues to be driven by first-time homebuyers and families seeking to upgrade their living spaces.

“We are pleased to deliver another year of strong financial performance. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, the buoyancy of the Philippine housing market, and our focus on operational excellence,” CPG President and CEO Jose Marco R. Antonio said.

Earnings were further supported by improved margins and contributions from both its affordable and premium residential segments, highlighting the company’s balanced portfolio strategy.

As the property firm expands into growth corridors and new markets, including Mindanao, the company said it will continue to lean on a dual-brand approach to capture demand across income segments while managing risks.

“In an increasingly dynamic environment, we are taking a measured and deliberate approach to long-term progress. With a clear strategy and prudent risk management, we are well-positioned to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders,” Antonio added.