The recognition comes as the company continues to post double-digit growth across its domestic branded business and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) export operations.

CNPF reported consolidated revenues of P45.8 billion in the first half of 2026, up 15 percent year-on-year. Over the past five years, its revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 12 percent, while net income increased by an annualized 13 percent.

Chris Po, CNPF executive chairman, said the company remained focused on its core business while continuing to invest in future growth despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and inflation.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the investing community. The past few years have felt like operating in a perma-crisis, with a combination of geopolitical tension, supply chain shocks, and inflation. Through it all, we’ve stayed focused on the fundamentals, delivering on our business needs today while continuing to invest for tomorrow. For us, that’s how we stay true to our mission of delivering affordable nutrition to Filipino households.”

The company has expanded beyond its traditional canned seafood and meat products, including Century Tuna, 555 and Argentina, into milk, coconut, pet food, refrigerated products and plant-based alternatives.

Milk, coconut and emerging categories were among CNPF’s fastest-growing segments during the first half of 2026.

The company is also expanding manufacturing capacity for its dairy and coconut businesses, with projects expected to create more than 4,000 manufacturing jobs in Mindanao.