Strict checkpoints ahead of Bangsamoro Parliamentary elections

Military personnel man a checkpoint and inspect motorists and passengers in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, on 13 September 2026, as authorities tighten security ahead of the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on 14 September. The historic polls, which will elect 80 members of the Bangsamoro Parliament and mark the region’s transition to a parliamentary form of government, have been postponed three times since they were originally scheduled.