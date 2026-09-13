TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Army coordinated with government agencies and local government units for the dignified return of the remains of a member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) who was killed in an encounter with government forces on 8 September in Barangay Caridad, Baybay City.
The rebel was identified as Erwin Cabides Bantilo, who also used the name Erwin Murillo Maceda, alias “Romnick,” of Las Navas, Northern Samar.
Lt. Col. Celeste Frank Sayson, commander of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, said his unit sought assistance from Kananga Mayor Matt Torres, Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos L. Cari, and Pambujan, Northern Samar Mayor Owen Lamberto Siervo in arranging the transport of the remains.
The rebel’s brother, Allan Bantillo of Pambujan, Northern Samar, personally claimed the remains and assumed responsibility for bringing his brother home for his final arrangements.
Sayson said that while the Philippine Army remains committed to its mandate of protecting communities and addressing the armed threat of insurgency, it continues to uphold respect for human life, humanitarian principles, and the humane treatment of persons, regardless of their circumstances.
“Behind every individual involved in conflict is a family who grieves, and every human being deserves dignity and respect in death,” he said.