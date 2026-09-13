TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Army coordinated with government agencies and local government units for the dignified return of the remains of a member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) who was killed in an encounter with government forces on 8 September in Barangay Caridad, Baybay City.

The rebel was identified as Erwin Cabides Bantilo, who also used the name Erwin Murillo Maceda, alias “Romnick,” of Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Lt. Col. Celeste Frank Sayson, commander of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, said his unit sought assistance from Kananga Mayor Matt Torres, Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos L. Cari, and Pambujan, Northern Samar Mayor Owen Lamberto Siervo in arranging the transport of the remains.