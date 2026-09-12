The discussions covered faster customs procedures, coordination among government agencies, development of local suppliers, skilled workforce requirements, logistics and energy needs.

Sunonwealth’s potential expansion comes as demand for data-center infrastructure continues to create opportunities for higher-value manufacturing in the Philippines. The company specializes in cooling solutions for electronic and data-center applications.

The government said a larger manufacturing footprint could generate quality jobs while creating opportunities for Filipino suppliers and businesses to participate in the company’s supply chain.

Go emphasized government support mechanisms that could facilitate investments as Sunonwealth evaluates its expansion, particularly through more efficient customs processing and closer coordination with relevant agencies.

The company’s potential growth in Bataan would add to the province’s industrial base while supporting the broader development of the Philippines’ data-center ecosystem.