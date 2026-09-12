Sunonwealth Electric Machine Co. Ltd. is exploring an expansion of its manufacturing and supply-chain operations in the Philippines, including a possible larger presence in Bataan as demand grows for advanced cooling systems used in data centers.
The company discussed its expansion plans with Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, with the government highlighting measures intended to make it easier for the company to scale its Philippine operations.
The discussions covered faster customs procedures, coordination among government agencies, development of local suppliers, skilled workforce requirements, logistics and energy needs.
Sunonwealth’s potential expansion comes as demand for data-center infrastructure continues to create opportunities for higher-value manufacturing in the Philippines. The company specializes in cooling solutions for electronic and data-center applications.
The government said a larger manufacturing footprint could generate quality jobs while creating opportunities for Filipino suppliers and businesses to participate in the company’s supply chain.
Go emphasized government support mechanisms that could facilitate investments as Sunonwealth evaluates its expansion, particularly through more efficient customs processing and closer coordination with relevant agencies.
The company’s potential growth in Bataan would add to the province’s industrial base while supporting the broader development of the Philippines’ data-center ecosystem.