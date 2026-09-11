“I think it’s my first time working with him, and I did enjoy working with him,” Pilapil shared. “Magaan siya and he knows what he’s doing.”

One particular scene, however, stood out for Pilapil because it required her to communicate emotion in a way she had never consciously explored throughout her long career.

“There was a shot of me, you know. ’Yung hands ko, like I was acting with my hands,” she recalled. “And that’s the first time that I did it in my whole career.”

For an actress whose body of work spans generations of Philippine cinema, discovering a fresh approach to performance proved exciting. Instead of relying on heightened gestures or dramatic flourishes, Pilapil said the moment called for restraint, allowing even the smallest movement to become part of the storytelling.

“I am really looking forward to that scene,” she said, emphasizing the approach Ignacio wanted from her: “No overacting whatsoever.”

The experience shows that even a performer with Pilapil’s extensive résumé can continue finding new dimensions to her artistry. In “Mantsa,” audiences will get the chance to see that experiment unfold when the film arrives in cinemas on October 7, 2026.

Directed by Louie Ignacio and produced by Dragons Entertainment Productions, “Mantsa” brings Pilapil into a dark psychological story alongside an ensemble cast that includes Gelli de Belen, Khai Flores and Shira Tweg, with special participation from Snooky Serna and Janice de Belen.