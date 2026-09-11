He said the meeting of the two leaders, which is on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, will have a sort of review of where the current ties are.

“And we are glad that this past year, many things have happened as proof that our relationship with India is indeed improving –in trade, in tourism, certainly in the defense and security arena. And I think the meeting of the President and Prime Minister Modi will just continue this intensification. I think also the President will reiterate his invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the ASEAN Summit in Manila in November,” Ignacio explained.

Normally, Ignacio said the level of strategic partnership takes a few years before it's elevated.

“And usually, you know, in emerging practice, the next level is usually called a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. But since our strategic partnership is relatively young, it’s just one year old and a few months. So, I think it will take some time. But we are glad to report that there is a sort of development,” he said.

“So, it's not about the nomenclature, but it's about what's happening on the ground and in the relationship.

Further, he said that as Prime Minister Modi invited President Marcos as chair of ASEAN this year, ASEAN member states, including the Philippines, have so much to share and take advantage of when it comes to the BRICS Summit’s theme, “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, Sustainability.”

“And ASEAN has so much to share in terms of these priorities. And President Marcos, as Chair of ASEAN, I think, will tie this up as to how our Philippine Chairship is steering ASEAN towards the attainment of these principles,” he said.

“With or without the bilateral meeting, the presence of so many delegations here in so many countries that we don't normally encounter, provides the President with an opportunity to get to know them, to interact, and to even exchange views on the issues of our time. So, I think it allows for networking, building rapport with other leaders, and certainly cross-fertilization of ideas,” he added.

Not affecting Phl-US relationship

Ignacio also brushed aside contentions and fears that Marcos’ attendance at the BRICS Summit might offend its greatest ally, the United States.

Russia and China are the leading countries that formed the BRICS alliance, which have political issues with the US.

Analysts say that while BRICS provides a space for countries to reduce their reliance on the US dollar, these opposing goals make the US joining BRICS politically impossible.

“What we should reiterate is that the President was invited as the chairperson of ASEAN this year. In terms of de-dollarization, even BRICS members have opposing views regarding that. For example, here in India, the reiteration is local currencies for trade facilitation purposes. So, it should not be viewed as such. Although there are those kinds of nuances,” Ignacio said.

According to its website, the BRICS Summit 2026 is meant to strengthen representation and ties for developing and emerging economies, expand trade ties, leverage payment systems like India's UPI model, and enhance green finance, addressing digital innovation, energy transitions, security, and regional issues.

Apart from Marcos, confirmed world leaders who will attend the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam Stadium in New Delhi include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Crowned Prince of Abu Dhabi (Representing UAE) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. (RAFFY AYENG)