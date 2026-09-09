The Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed for lack of jurisdiction a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio against House justice committee chair Gerville Luistro and several government officials over the alleged disclosure of confidential financial records.
Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, accused the respondents of conspiring to unlawfully disclose financial records belonging to him and the Vice President.
He filed submissions related to the complaint in April and July.
Among the respondents were Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Francis Lim, Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura and Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado.
The complaint also named Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima, Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio, Akbayan Reps. Percival Cendaña and Chel Diokno, Kabataan Rep. Renee Co, Manila Rep. Joel Chua and Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon.
The city prosecutor’s office said it had no jurisdiction because the allegations involved high-ranking public officials who allegedly acted in connection with their official duties.
It said complaints involving such officials fall under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman and cases arising from them may be heard by the Sandiganbayan.
The dismissal was based on jurisdiction and did not constitute a ruling on the merits of Carpio’s allegations.