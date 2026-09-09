A series of vessels came under fire in the wider Gulf region amid ongoing exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran, including a vessel hit off Iraq, a British maritime monitor said on Wednesday.

Tehran said it attacked 20 ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during a latest round of salvoes that came with the six-month Middle East war deadlocked.

Iran has maintained its stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz as Washington continues pressing its counterblockade of Iranian ports.