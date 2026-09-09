The restaurant celebrated the milestone through a series of anniversary luncheons for longtime customers from different branches.

Guests shared stories of family gatherings, celebrations and other memories built around the restaurant with Lido President Annie Wong and members of the company’s team.

“For us, reaching 90 years is not simply about how long Lido has been in business. It is about the people who have allowed us to become part of their lives,” Wong said.

“Listening to our customers share their stories reminded us that Lido has grown together with generations of families. We are deeply grateful for that trust.”

The activities reflect the restaurant’s anniversary message, “Lido, Always with You,” which highlights its relationship with generations of customers.

New Antipolo branch

The new Lido Cocina Tsina branch is located along Circumferential Road in Antipolo, Rizal.

The restaurant features a modern and spacious design while retaining elements associated with the brand. It also has a dedicated function room for birthdays, reunions and other gatherings.

To recognize Antipolo’s cashew industry, the branch is offering Sichuan Shrimp with Cashew Nuts for a limited time.

Customers may also order Lido’s signature Pugon-Roasted Asado and other traditional and newer dishes from its menu.

“As we open our doors in Antipolo, we hope to become part of this community in the same way Lido has become part of so many families over the past 90 years,” Wong said.

“We may continue to evolve, but the heart of Lido remains the same - welcoming people to our table and creating moments worth coming back to.”

Lido operates several branches and accepts online orders through its delivery website.